App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Mar 20, 2018 02:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sasikala seeks 15-day parole to attend husband's funeral

The 74-year old Natarajan died at a hospital in Chennai early this morning. "Sasikala has applied for parole for 15 days and it is under consideration," the sources told PTI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala has applied for a 15-day parole to attend her husband M Natarajan's funeral and it is under consideration, prison sources said here today.

The 74-year old Natarajan died at a hospital in Chennai early this morning. "Sasikala has applied for parole for 15 days and it is under consideration," the sources told PTI.

Natarajan was admitted to the hospital on Saturday with severe chest infection and was put on a ventilator. He had undergone a kidney transplant last year. The body was kept at his Besant Nagar residence in Chennai for people to pay homage.

Sources close to Natarajan's family said his body will be taken to his native village in Thanjavur district in Tamil Nadu for the final rites. Sasikala is serving a four-year prison term in the Rs 66.6-crore disproportionate assets case at the Parappana Agrahara jail here.

tags #AIADMK #Current Affairs #India #Politics #Sasikala

most popular

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC