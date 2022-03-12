English
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi to offer resignation tomorrow: Report

    The development comes after the Congress party put up a dismal performance in the recently concluded assembly elections held in five states.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 12, 2022 / 07:53 PM IST
    Rahul Gandhi with sister Priyanka Gandhi

    Rahul Gandhi with sister Priyanka Gandhi

    All the three members of the Gandhi family who hold senior positions in the Indian National Congress, namely, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are reportedly set to offer their resignations at the Congress meet due to be held on March 13, NDTV reported.

    The Congress Working Committee will be meeting in Delhi to discuss the ongoing poll debacles in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa, and Punjab. At the meet, the CWC may reportedly pitch advancing the internal elections that are slated to be held in September this year.

    The development comes after the Congress party put up a dismal performance in the recently concluded assembly elections held in five states. With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) forming the government in Punjab, the Congress party lost its hold on one of the last few states remaining under its rule.

    Also read: Congress needs a pilot in the cockpit

    In Uttar Pradesh, where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was actively campaigning, the Congress managed to get just two out of 403 seats and only 2.4 percent of the votes.

    According to a report by NDTV, the Congress party’s poor performance in the 2022 polls has revived criticism against the members of the Gandhi family and a need for an overhaul of the party’s leadership.

    Among those who spoke out openly are senior Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Jaiveer Shergill.

    However, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar believes that the party will fall apart in the absence of the Gandhi family. He has said: “Without the Gandhi family, the Congress party cannot stay united. They are key for the unity of the Congress party... It is impossible for the Congress to survive without the Gandhi family.”
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #2022 Assembly Elections #Congress #Politics
    first published: Mar 12, 2022 07:19 pm
