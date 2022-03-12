Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi to offer resignation tomorrow: Report

Rahul Gandhi with sister Priyanka Gandhi

All the three members of the Gandhi family who hold senior positions in the Indian National Congress, namely, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are reportedly set to offer their resignations at the Congress meet due to be held on March 13, NDTV reported.

The Congress Working Committee will be meeting in Delhi to discuss the ongoing poll debacles in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa, and Punjab. At the meet, the CWC may reportedly pitch advancing the internal elections that are slated to be held in September this year.

The development comes after the Congress party put up a dismal performance in the recently concluded assembly elections held in five states. With the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) forming the government in Punjab, the Congress party lost its hold on one of the last few states remaining under its rule.

In Uttar Pradesh, where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was actively campaigning, the Congress managed to get just two out of 403 seats and only 2.4 percent of the votes.

According to a report by NDTV, the Congress party’s poor performance in the 2022 polls has revived criticism against the members of the Gandhi family and a need for an overhaul of the party’s leadership.

Among those who spoke out openly are senior Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Jaiveer Shergill.

However, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar believes that the party will fall apart in the absence of the Gandhi family. He has said: “Without the Gandhi family, the Congress party cannot stay united. They are key for the unity of the Congress party... It is impossible for the Congress to survive without the Gandhi family.”