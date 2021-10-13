Rahul Gandhi-led Congress delegation meets President with Lakhimpur Kheri 'factsheet'

The Congress delegation, led by Rahul Gandhi met at AICC headquarters before heading to Rashtrapati Bhawan on October 13.

A Congress delegation, led by Rahul Gandhi, called on President Ram Nath Kovind on October 13 to hand over a “memorandum of facts” on the violence at a farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, earlier this month.

The seven-member delegation included Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AK Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and KC Venugopal.

“We told the President that the accused's father who is minister of state (home), should be removed from the post as a fair probe is not possible in his presence. Likewise, we also demanded an inquiry by two sitting judges of the Supreme Court,” Rahul said after the meeting with the President.

The Congress and other Opposition parties have been demanding the resignation or sacking of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni, alleging that his son, Ashish, was driving the vehicle that crushed eight people on October 3.

While the minister’s son has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police, the top BJP leadership has been silent about any action against the MoS.

“The victims believe that justice would be done when the incident is probed by two sitting judges of the Supreme Court. They also feel that a fair probe is possible only if the MoS, who is the accused’s father, resigns,” Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said.

“This is not a demand of the families of the farmers and the journalist who were killed. But people of UP and every right thinking person wants this,” she said. The President has given the delegation an assurance that he will discuss the matter with the government today itself, she added.

At least eight people, including four farmers, were killed during violence that erupted on October 3 over a visit by two ministers, during a protest against the Centre’s three farm laws. A local journalist, who was present at the spot, was found dead on Monday morning, taking the death toll to nine, according to agency reports.