MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Event:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Punjab minister Razia Sultana quits 'in solidarity with Navjot Singh Sidhu'

Sultana is considered close to Sidhu. Her husband Mohammad Mustafa, who is a former IPS officer, is the principal strategic adviser to Sidhu.

Moneycontrol News
September 28, 2021 / 07:53 PM IST
Razia Sultana resigned as the Punjab Cabinet minister on September 28, just hours after Navjot Singh Sidhu quit as the state Congress chief.

Razia Sultana resigned as the Punjab Cabinet minister on September 28, just hours after Navjot Singh Sidhu quit as the state Congress chief.


Razia Sultana resigned as the Punjab Cabinet minister on September 28, just hours after Navjot Singh Sidhu quit as the state Congress chief. In her resignation letter to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Sultana said she is resigning 'in solidarity with Navjot Singh Sidhu'.

Sultana is considered close to Sidhu. Her husband Mohammad Mustafa, who is a former IPS officer, is the principal strategic adviser to Sidhu.

Earlier in the day, when Punjab's new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi allocated portfolios, Sultana was given charge of the water supply and sanitation, social security, women and child development, printing and stationery departments. She used to hold the transport department in the Amarinder Singh-led government.

Much turmoil has been witnessed in the state of Punjab, since former CM Captain Amarinder Singh resigned, months ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Charanjit Singh Channi was then sworn in as the new CM on September 20, making him the first Dalit to hold the top post in the state.

While Sidhu had supported Channi as the chief minister, he is, according to a News 18 report, believed to be upset over the inclusion of MLAs like Aruna Chaudhary in the rejigged Cabinet. He was also disappointed over the non-inclusion of PCC's Scheduled Caste (SC) department head Raj Kunar Chhabewal in the government, the report claimed.

Close

Related stories

Notably, Sidhu's resignation as PCC chief comes on a day when Amarinder Singh has arrived in Delhi. While speculations are rife about Singh's next political move, his media advisor Raveen Thukral tweeted that the former CM is on a "personal visit" to the national capital.

"He is on a personal visit, during which he’ll meet some friends and also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM. No need for any unnecessary speculation," Thukral said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Navjot Singh Sidhu #Politics #Punjab #Punjab Minister Resigns
first published: Sep 28, 2021 07:53 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.