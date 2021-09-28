Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief months ahead of assembly polls

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as the chief of party's Punjab unit on September 28, around two months after he had assumed the charge.

Sidhu, who was reportedly disappointed over some of the appointments in the new state Cabinet, sent his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner. I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab," he said in the resignation letter.

While stating that he is immediately vacating the post of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief, Sidhu clarified that he would continue to be a part of the party. "Will continue to serve the Congress," the former cricketer-turned-politician noted.

Sidhu, who was involved in a hectic intra-party feud with former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, was appointed as the PCC chief on July 18.

The ousted CM took to Twitter to react to the exit of Sidhu as the PCC chief. "I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab," he tweeted.



Sidhu's elevation as the PCC chief was seen as a snub to Amarinder Singh, who was the then chief minister. Weeks after Sidhu's takeover of Congress' Punjab unit, Singh resigned as the Punjab CM.

"I have been humiliated," the 79-year-old Congress veteran had said on September 18, after submitting his resignation to the Governor. Singh had also noted that he would "do whatever he could" to prevent the appointment of Sidhu as the next chief minister.

The Congress high command eventually chose Charanjit Singh Channi, a prominent Dalit face of the party in Punjab, as the successor to Amarinder Singh.

While Sidhu had supported Channi as the chief minister, he is, according to a News 18 report, believed to be upset over the inclusion of MLAs like Aruna Chaudhary in the rejigged Cabinet. He was also disappointed over the non-inclusion of PCC's Scheduled Caste (SC) department head Raj Kunar Chhabewal in the government, the report claimed.

Notably, Sidhu's resignation as PCC chief comes on a day when Amarinder Singh has arrived in Delhi. While speculations are rife about Singh's next political move, his media advisor Raveen Thukral tweeted that the former CM is on a "personal visit" to the national capital.

"He’s on a personal visit, during which he’ll meet some friends and also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM. No need for any unnecessary speculation," Thukral said.

The recent developments, which have apparently intensified the Congress' internal crisis in Punjab, comes barely four months before the upcoming assembly polls.

The incumbent ruling party is facing a challenge from traditional rival Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which has partnered with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which is currently the prime opposition party in the state legislative assembly.