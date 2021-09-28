MARKET NEWS

Amarinder Singh to go to Delhi on his first visit after quitting as Punjab CM

Some media reports claimed he may meet some BJP leaders in Delhi after which Amarinder Singh's media advisor Raveen Thukral sought to clarify the reason for his visit.

Moneycontrol News
September 28, 2021 / 03:00 PM IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Days after his unceremonious exit from the government, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will go to Delhi on Tuesday amid speculation about his future course of action.

It will be his first visit to the national capital after he resigned on September 18.

Some media reports claimed he may meet some BJP leaders in Delhi after which Amarinder Singh's media advisor Raveen Thukral sought to clarify the reason for his visit.

Thukral on Tuesday said he was on a personal visit to the national capital.

“Too much being read into @capt_amarinder's visit to Delhi. He's on a personal visit, during which he'll meet some friends and also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM. No need for any unnecessary speculation,” tweeted Thukral.

Close

Amarinder had resigned amid a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

After resigning as Punjab chief minister, Amarinder Singh had said he felt “humiliated.”

Later he had also called Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra “inexperienced”.

He had also dubbed Sidhu as "anti-national" and "dangerous", saying he would pit a strong candidate against the state party chief in the upcoming assembly polls.

He had indicated he was still keeping his political options open, adding that he was talking to his friends before deciding on his future course of action.

“You can be old at 40 and young at 80,” he had said, making it clear that he did not see his age as a hurdle.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Amarinder Singh #Delhi #India #Politics #Punjab
first published: Sep 28, 2021 03:02 pm

