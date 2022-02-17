Punjab Election 2022 | Three Amritsar Congress councilors join Aam Aadmi Party

Congress counsellors Priyanka Sharma, Mandeep Ahuja, Gurjeet Kaur joined AAP in the presence of party leader Manish Sisodia on February 17 (Image : AAP )

Three municipal councilors of Congress party's Amritsar unit joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on February 17. This comes a day after Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu switched to AAP from the Congress party.



After Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu had joined AAP yesterday, Today, 3 sitting Amritsar Congress counsellors Priyanka Sharma, Mandeep Ahuja, Gurjeet Kaur have joined AAP in the presence of Shri @msisodia#IkMaukaAAPnu pic.twitter.com/aM8i9OzODN — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 17, 2022

Councilors Priyanka Sharma, Mandeep Ahuja, and Gurjeet Kaur joined the party in presence of AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, the AAP said on February 17, two days ahead of Punjab elections.

The AAP is challenging the ruling Congress for the elections to 117 seats in Punjab.

Mayor Rintu had joined the AAP in the presence of the party’s nation convener Arvind Kejriwal and chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann on February 16.

“I welcome Karamjit Singh Rintu ji, present Mayor of Amritsar to Aam Aadmi Party. His joining will strengthen AAP in Punjab, especially Amritsar,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.



I welcome Karamjit Singh Rintu ji, present Mayor of Amritsar to Aam Admi Party. His joining will strengthen AAP in Punjab, esp Amritsar. pic.twitter.com/jePAKHyDZO — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 16, 2022

After the joining, Rintu said he took the decision to uphold his “self-dignity” since he was being ignored in his previous party. “When you are ignored in spite of working for the party with dedication, taking another course is the best option,” he told The Tribune.

Rintu had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly elections against then Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Anil Joshi in 2012. He became Amritsar Mayor in 2018.