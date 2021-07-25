Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: PM scheduled to visit more often as Yogi government lines up projects for unveiling

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be in Uttar Pradesh every month from now in the run-up to the state elections next year, inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of various development projects.

The Bhartiya Janata Party will showcase its claim of how the “double-engine” of BJP governments in Delhi and Lucknow are changing the face of UP.

The PM will be in Siddhartnagar on July 30 to inaugurate nine new medical colleges, his second trip to the state this month after visiting Varanasi on July 15 for unveiling projects.

It will be highlighted that these medical colleges have been built under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana and with the resources of the UP government.

The PM is next expected in the state in August with UP planning a grand inauguration of the Purvanchal Expressway and the Defence Corridor. The work on both projects is near complete and these are the showpiece projects of the Yogi Government tenure.

The Purvanchal Expressway will run from Lucknow to Ghazipur while the Defence Corridor in Bundelkhand will see defence manufacturers set up shop.

The PM is then expected next in UP in late August or September to lay foundation stones of UP’s longest expressway, the Ganga Expressway, from Meerut to Prayagraj and the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Greater Noida.

The preparations for starting work on both these big projects are almost done and the UP government is planning their foundation laying ceremonies in late August or September, depending on the PM’s availability.

The land acquisition for the Ganga Expressway has reached the 80% level while the UP government signed a shareholder agreement with Zurich Airport International last week.

In October, the PM could again be in UP to inaugurate two All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the state, in Gorakhpur and Rae Bareli. These projects, besides being a boon for the state where medical education and treatment have been a challenge, are politically significant too as Gorakhpur is the home ground of Yogi Adityanath while Rae Bareli is the constituency of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

The Centre will stress that it is the “double-engine” of BJP governments both in Delhi and Lucknow that made these AIIMS projects possible. OPDs in AIIMS in Gorakhpur and Rae Bareli became functional lately.

The CM is in fact making the fast-upcoming medical colleges a centerpiece of his campaign. On Saturday, the CM said his aim was to ensure all 75 districts of the state have a Medical College while when he had taken over in 2017, only 12 districts in the state had a medical college.

The CM has said that since 2017, 32 new medical colleges were sanctioned by his government, 14 medical colleges will be built in the present financial year and 16 districts that have no medical college would see one coming up within the next six months under the PPP model.

Other big projects slated for inauguration in Yogi Adityanath’s home stretch of Gorakhpur are an Ayush University, a Fertiliser plant, and the Gorakhpur Link Expressway that will connect near Azamgarh into the upcoming Purvanchal Expressway.

The foundations stone of the fertilizer plant in Gorakhpur was laid by the PM in 2016 and it is a major project for the area. A priority corridor of the Kanpur Metro could also be inaugurated by the PM this December, it is learned.

News18 has learned that the unveiling of this series of development projects was discussed between the PM and the CM during their meeting in Delhi last month.

Like the model followed in the Bihar and West Bengal elections, the PM will be visiting UP regularly ahead of the imposition of the model code of conduct to inaugurate or lay the foundation stone of various development projects in the state.

Strong advocacy of Yogi Adityanath’s performance as the CM is also expected from the PM during these visits, after his Varanasi visit, the PM had praised the CM’s record of fighting against Covid.