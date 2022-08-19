English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Prashant Kishor launches online poll on the new government headed by Nitish Kumar

    Kishor launched an online poll on his official Twitter handle, asking users to vote yes or no, to his query, in Hindi.

    PTI
    August 19, 2022 / 04:17 PM IST
    Prashant Kishor (File image)

    Prashant Kishor (File image)


    Political strategist turned activist Prashant Kishor on Friday sought a feedback from Twitterati on the latest term in office of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with whom he has had a long collaboration.


    Kishor launched an online poll on his official Twitter handle, asking users to vote yes or no, to his query, in Hindi.


    "This is the sixth experiment (prayog) by Nitish Kumar in the last 10 years towards government formation. Do you think, this time, the people of Bihar stand to benefit?" asked Kishor.


    The founder of IPAC, a political consultancy group, who has given up his previous avatar to carry out a campaign Jan Suraaj, which could evolve into a Bihar-centric political party, has been skeptical of the new formation that has come into being with Kumar dumping the BJP and joining the Mahagathbandhan comprising RJD, Congress and the Left.


    Kishor, who had played a key role in the previous Mahagathbandhan which came into being in 2015 but came apart within a couple of years, has been raising doubts over the durability of the gigantic, seven-party coalition.

    Close

    Related stories


    He has been of the view that the Grand Alliance could, at the most, survive till the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, but was likely to unravel before assembly elections that would be due a year later.

    While refraining from BJP’s return of jungle raj chorus, Kishor has nonetheless advised caution in assessing the new coalition’s impact on national politics.

    PTI
    Tags: #Nitish Kumar #online #poll #Prashant Kishor
    first published: Aug 19, 2022 04:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.