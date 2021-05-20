Pinarayi Vijayan-led Cabinet assumes office in Kerala today, new faces to get key portfolios

Pinarayi Vijayan will take oath as the Kerala chief minister for a record second successive term along with a 20-member cabinet in Thiruvananthapuram on May 20.

Barring the chief minister, the cabinet will have all new faces after the CPI (M) state secretariat finalised the portfolios for its party and of allies on May 19.

The swearing-in will be held at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram allowing not more than 500 people . Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will administer the oath of office to Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues.

While Vijayan is likely to continue to hold home, vigilance, environment and IT among other portfolios, journalist-turned-politician Veena George is set to be the health minister replacing KK Shailaja, who earned acclaim for her handling of the Nipah outbreak in 2018 and the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision to not retain Shailaja triggered widespread criticism.

Among others, first-time MLA from Beypore and Vijayan's son-in-law PA Mohamed Riyas will likely be the minister for public works department (PWD) and tourism, former Rajya Sabha member KN Balagopal will likely be the new finance minister, while P Rajeev is expected to get industries portfolio, according to reports.

MV Govindan will likely be the new local self government minister, V Sivankutty education, Saji Cherian fisheries and VN Vasavan is expected to get charge of the excise department. R Bindu, wife of CPI(M) acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan, is likely be responsible for higher education.

The CPI (M)-led LDF had swept the April 6 polls, winning 99 of the 140 seats when results were declared on May 2.