you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti engage in Twitter war over association with BJP

Former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti indulged in a war of words on social media platform over their affiliation to the BJP or the NDA

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
On April 17, the BJP fielded Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya as their candidate from Bhopal ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Pragya, who has been charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) by an NIA court, will be contesting against Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal, which goes to polls on May 12.

To this development, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti responded, "Imagine the anger if I’d field a terror accused." She tweeted:

Soon, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, who has also been the chief minister of J&K, jumped into the fray, criticising Mehbooba for allying with the BJP in the recent past. Omar tweeted:

He was referring to the People's Democratic Party (PDP) forming a coalition government with the BJP in February 2015, when Mehbooba Mufti was CM.

Omar asserted that Mehbooba "was blind to their [BJP's] crimes" until June 2018, which is when the BJP withdrew from the alliance, the government broke down, Mehbooba Mufti resigned as the CM and Governor's Rule was applied to the state.

To this, Mehbooba reminded Omar of the time when he was the Minister of External Affairs in 2001 under the NDA.

The argument heated up with Omar being on the offensive. He tweeted:

Initially, the reference to "her mother" wasn't clear. Later, they seemed to be directed at "some hyper kid or enthu cutlet", who seemed to "have gotten hold of Mehbooba's Twitter handle". It was read in context with renowned journalist Smita Prakash's tweet:
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 04:46 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Mehbooba Mufti #Omar Abdullah #PDP-BJP coalition #Politics #Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur

