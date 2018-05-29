No decision on portfolio allocation in Karnataka yet: Here's what is causing the delay

After an intense political battle in Karnataka, the Congress and JD(S) formed a coalition and trounced the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state assembly. However, the ruling parties' struggles seem to be are far from over, as they are still indecisive over portfolio allocation even after five days of deliberations.

According to reports, it is the finance portfolio that is causing a delay in allocations in Karnataka. Sources told the Times of India that the Congress was keen on holding on to key posts such as finance, home and industries, under which the department of mining comes, besides power, irrigation, the Public Works Department, excise, Bengaluru development and primary education. On the other hand, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is believed to be pushing for key portfolios for his party members.

During a three-hour meeting at Ghulam Nabi Azad’s residence in New Delhi, Kumaraswamy reportedly told Congress leaders that it has been the convention in coalition governments in Karnataka to allow the junior partner to keep the finance portfolio. When Congress leaders argued on why it had the right to stake claim on the key portfolio, the CM sought time, stating that he would consult his father and JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda.

In the Dharam Singh-led Congress-JD(S) government in 2004, the finance department was given to then deputy CM Siddaramaiah. In 2006, when Kumaraswamy was chief minister of the JD(S)-BJP coalition, the portfolio was with deputy CM BS Yeddyurappa.

According to Kumaraswamy, the model is based on coalition governments formed in Maharashtra.

“Congress wants all the key portfolios, leaving animal husbandry, labour, fisheries, youth services, women and child welfare to us. It is not fair,” a JD(S) sources told the paper.

While the wait for the portfolio allocation seems to be getting longer, senior leader Congress leader KC Venugopal said that there will be an outcome on the decisions of cabinet expansion in Karnataka in a couple of days.