App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
May 29, 2018 11:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

No decision on portfolio allocation in Karnataka yet: Here's what is causing the delay

Reports suggest, the Congress is keen on holding on to key posts such as finance, home and industries, under which the department of mining comes, besides power, irrigation, the Public Works Department, excise, Bengaluru development and primary education.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After an intense political battle in Karnataka, the Congress and JD(S) formed a coalition and trounced the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state assembly. However, the ruling parties' struggles seem to be are far from over, as they are still indecisive over portfolio allocation even after five days of deliberations.

According to reports, it is the finance portfolio that is causing a delay in allocations in Karnataka. Sources told the Times of India that the Congress was keen on holding on to key posts such as finance, home and industries, under which the department of mining comes, besides power, irrigation, the Public Works Department, excise, Bengaluru development and primary education. On the other hand, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is believed to be pushing for key portfolios for his party members.

During a three-hour meeting at Ghulam Nabi Azad’s residence in New Delhi, Kumaraswamy reportedly told Congress leaders that it has been the convention in coalition governments in Karnataka to allow the junior partner to keep the finance portfolio. When Congress leaders argued on why it had the right to stake claim on the key portfolio, the CM sought time, stating that he would consult his father and JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda.

In the Dharam Singh-led Congress-JD(S) government in 2004, the finance department was given to then deputy CM Siddaramaiah. In 2006, when Kumaraswamy was chief minister of the JD(S)-BJP coalition, the portfolio was with deputy CM BS Yeddyurappa.

related news

According to Kumaraswamy, the model is based on coalition governments formed in Maharashtra.

“Congress wants all the key portfolios, leaving animal husbandry, labour, fisheries, youth services, women and child welfare to us. It is not fair,” a JD(S) sources told the paper.

While the wait for the portfolio allocation seems to be getting longer, senior leader Congress leader KC Venugopal said that there will be an outcome on the decisions of cabinet expansion in Karnataka in a couple of days.

tags #Current Affairs #Politics

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.