App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 26, 2019 05:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Naveen Patnaik tells newly elected BJD MPs to demand for special category status

As Odisha with a long coastline is prone to frequent natural calamities, the chief minister also stressed the need for getting adequate funds from the Centre for disaster management and preparedness.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik on May 26 asked the newly elected Lok Sabha MPs of the party to forcefully push for the demand for special category status for the state.

"He (Patnaik) impressed upon the need to raise the demand for special category state status for Odisha, which is vulnerable to natural calamities," said Chandra Sekhar Sahu, who was elected from Berhampur Lok Sabha seat.

Sahu, a former Union Minister, was speaking to reporters after Patnaik held a meeting with the 12 newly elected BJD MPs here to discuss the strategies to be adopted by the party and the issues to be raised in Parliament.

Stating that the party MPs would press for three major demands, he said the BJD president emphasised the need for securing special category status for Odisha which would ensure speedy and balanced development of the state.

related news

Noting that the BJD has been demanding special category status for Odisha for the last several years, Sahu said it will play a significant role in boosting the state's economy and elevating the status of the poor and downtrodden.

As Odisha with a long coastline is prone to frequent natural calamities, the chief minister also stressed the need for getting adequate funds from the Centre for disaster management and preparedness, he said.

In addition, the chief minister was of the view that the BJD MPs should press for 33 percent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures, Sahu said adding "he (Patnaik) asked us to be sincere and work hard to make the BJD's presence felt."

Ahead of the elections, Naveen Patnaik had announced BJD's decision to nominate 33 percent women candidates for Lok Sabha election. The regional party also put the formula into practice by fielding women candidates in seven out of the 21 parliamentary constituencies in the just concluded polls.

Earlier, the chief minister had piloted a resolution in the state Assembly for 33 percent quota for women in parliament and state legislatures. The resolution was also adopted unanimously in the House after which Patnaik had taken up the matter with national leaders and other states.

"We will do our best to safeguard the interest of Odisha and fight for the rights of the state," Sahu said dismissing suggestions that fall in the number of BJD Lok Sabha members from 20 to 12 may affect the effectiveness of the regional party in parliament.

Patnaik's strategic decision to nominate a women self-help group leader, considered as BJD's women empowerment mascot, seemed to have paid rich dividends to his party in the just concluded Lok Sabha polls.

Pramila Bisoyi, who is in her seventies, has won the Aska seat by a margin 2,04,707 votes in her maiden poll battle against BJP's Anita Subhadarshini .

The other women candidates of the BJD who won Lok Sabha seats are Rajasjree Mallick (Jagatsinghpur), Chandrani Murmu (Keonjhar), Sarmistha Sethi (Jajpur) and Manjulata Mandal (Bhadrak). Five of the seven women candidates fielded by the BJD have emerged victorious in Lok Sabha polls.

Senior BJD leader Bhartruhari Mahtab, who has won from Cuttack for the sixth time in a row, said seven of the 12 party MPs are completely new and they were briefed about their roles and responsibilities.

"We will work in unison and in a coordinated manner to ensure that Odisha gets what is due to the state from the Centre," Mahtab said.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 26, 2019 05:20 pm

tags #BJD #India #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Rangoli Chandel alleges that Karan Johar makes people sleep with each ...

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 finally gets a release date, will hit before ...

Twinkle Khanna sarcastically rationalises BJP's victory and reasons as ...

Salman Khan takes a dig at Priyanka Chopra over Bharat once again, Kat ...

Is Karan Johar dating international fashion designer Prabal Gurung?

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra spark romance on their one year dating ...

Anurag Kashyap takes a sly dig at Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi ami ...

World Blogger Awards 2019: Bhuvan Bam and Ashish Chanchlani win big at ...

Rahul Gandhi Takes Back Offer to Resign From Party Chief Post

Zakir Musa Killing: Normalcy Returns to Kashmir After Two Days of Rest ...

Post Surat Tragedy, Experts to Conduct Vadodara Fire Audit: Civic Chie ...

From Home Turf, PM Modi Promises to Regain India’s Lost Position in ...

CBI Summons Ex-Kolkata Police Chief, Asks Him to Appear Before it on M ...

Ready to Sacrifice Everything to Safeguard Country's Values: Sonia Gan ...

'With Big Mandate Comes Big Responsibility': Top 5 Quotes from Modi's ...

BJP Won Polls in Assam via Religious Polarisation, Says Newly-elected ...

Punjab Vigilance Arrests Absconding Official in Rs 40 Crore Paddy Scam

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

An international sequel: The return of NaMo plays out in America with ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Record number of women set to enter p ...

LS election 2019: Modi has raised the bar for how a politician should ...

How Modi came up trumps to swing results in Lok Sabha elections 2019

A week in review: Here are the top stories from this week

Top midcap, largecap stocks recommended by CLSA after election results

Sensex likely to hit 45,000 level in next 12 months, says Ridham Desai ...

Economic slowdown not drastic enough for immediate government action, ...

Coast Guard deploys surveillance ships around Lakshadweep; Kerala coas ...

Lok Sabha election result demolishes myth of BJP-proof West Bengal, bu ...

Unemployment, rising fuel prices among five major economic challenges ...

Earthquake of 8.0 magnitude strikes northern and central Peru, includi ...

Tuca & Bertie, Fleabag and the depiction of trauma as an everyday phen ...

French Open 2019: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic's rac ...

Cyclone Fani: In the aftermath, an attempt to rebuild life, return to ...

Remembering Ramkinkar Baij, the legendary sculptor who laughed at crit ...

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 to be launched in India tomorrow: All you need to ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.