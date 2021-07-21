Nagaland Assembly may go Opposition-less as NPF joins NDPP-BJP alliance

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio

In a dramatic political development, the main opposition party in Nagaland, the Naga Peoples Front (NPF), decided to join the ruling dispensation in the northeastern state leading to a possible Opposition-less Assembly. The decision is aimed at facilitating an early solution to the vexed Naga political issue between the Centre and Naga political groups.

After a prolonged meeting, 18 NPF legislators decided to accept the offer without pre-conditions in the interest of the Naga political solution, party sources told NDTV.

NPF leader TR Zeliang handed over a letter of support to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio in Dimapur on July 20.

The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) is now holding consultations with the BJP with regard to opposition NPF willingness to be part of the ruling coalition. BJP is the partner of NDPP in the Nagaland coalition government.

Meanwhile, senior functionaries of the NDPP held an emergency meeting at the party central office in Dimapur.

The meeting deliberated at length the latest political developments in the state, said a release jointly issued by Working President A. Nyamnyei Konyak, Senior Vice President Charlie Sekhose and Spokesperson Merentoshi R. Jamir.

It was decided in the meeting that since PDA is a coalition government, the NDPP would first consult its alliance partner BJP before taking the matter forward (on accepting NPFs proposal).

The NDPP also unanimously reiterated its commitment to continue working towards bringing a final settlement to the decades old Naga issue and further appealed for unity among all sections of the people especially all the Naga national political groups.

They further appealed to all negotiating parties and the Government of India to bring about an early solution to the protracted Naga issue that is inclusive, honourable and acceptable to the people.

(With inputs from PTI)