you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 07:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Milind Deora recommends Sachin Pilot, Jyotiraditya Scindia for Congress president's post

In a tweet posted on August 9, Deora said that the two leaders have the "administrative, organisational and electoral credentials" to take the chair.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/ @milinddeora
Image: Twitter/ @milinddeora

Milind Deora, who resigned as president of Mumbai Congress, has proposed the names of Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia for the post of the Congress president.

In a tweet posted on August 9, Deora said that the two leaders have the "administrative, organisational and electoral credentials" to take the chair, which has been vacant for over a month now.

"They have pan-India appeal and either one can reinvigorate the party," he added.

In an interview, Deora told PTI that "[I'm] unequivocally ruling myself out," and added, "I know my strengths and capabilities and I am willing to work with anyone in the best interest of our party."

He asserted that either Pilot or Scindia should be made interim president and be publicly backed by the Gandhi family.

related news

On being asked if the Congress decides on someone other than the two, Deora said, “If the party collectively decides on someone else, I will respect its wisdom. But I will be surprised if the party or public disagrees with my assessment.”

Asserting that the delay in electing a new President was hurting the party, he said, "India's single largest opposition party has a huge responsibility towards strengthening the world's largest democracy."

On general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's possible candidature for the top job, Deora said, "Priyanka Gandhi is exceptionally talented. It is the family's decision to not be involved with the office of the Congress president. We must respect this and move on."

Rahul Gandhi had officially resigned from the post of Congress President on July 3, 2019, taking responsibility for the “loss of the 2019 election”. His resignation has led to a leadership crisis in the Grand Old Party.

 

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 06:58 pm

tags #Congress #Jyotiraditya Scindia #Milind Deora #Milind Deora Twitter #Sachin Pilot

