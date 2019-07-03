Rahul Gandhi officially steps down as Congress President, shares resignation letter on Twitter

Rahul Gandhi officially stepped down as Congress President on July 3, sharing his resignation letter on Twitter.

He stated in the letter, "As President of the Congress party, I am responsible for the loss of the 2019 election. Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party. It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress President."

“The attack on our country and our cherished Constitution that is taking place is designed to destroy the fabric of our nation. In no way, shape or form am I stepping back from this fight. I am a loyal soldier of the Congress party and a devoted son of India and will continue to serve and protect her till my last breath,” Gandhi added in the letter.

He pointed towards the need for neutrality and independence of institutions -- the press, the judiciary and the Election Commission (EC) -- for the conduct of free and fair elections. “Nor can an election be free if one party has complete monopoly of financial resources”, he added.

He said that in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress did not fight a political party, but fought “the entire machinery of the Indian state, every institution of which was marshalled against the Indian Opposition”.

Gandhi also updated his Twitter bio to remove his designation as Congress chief.

Meanwhile, Motilal Vora is likely to be interim Congress president, CNN News18 reported, citing sources.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier said that the party should decide on the new chief “without further delay”. He said he was staying away from the process of selecting the new chief.

On who is going to the lead party henceforth, Gandhi mentioned in the letter that it would “not be correct” for him to select that person and that he has entrusted the task with the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

"My fight has never been a simple battle for political power. I have no hatred or anger towards the BJP but every living cell in my body instinctively resists their idea of India," the letter said.

The Wayanad lawmaker said “the Congress Working Committee (CWC) should convene a meeting at the earliest and decide”.

“The party should decide on the new president quickly without further delay, I'm nowhere in this process,” said Gandhi.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress faced a massive defeat, winning just 52 seats out of the 543.

Following this, Gandhi had offered to step down as party chief on May 25 at the CWC meeting, taking full responsibility for the party's poor show in Lok Sabha elections.

The CWC, the highest decision-making body of the Congress, rejected his resignation and authorised him to revamp and restructure the party at all levels.