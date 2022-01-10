MC Election Update: Congress declares 2nd list of candidates for Goa polls

The names of candidates for Goa elections were finalised after a meeting of the central election committee of the Congress, and it was chaired by party president Sonia Gandhi, according to a statement. (Representative image: PTI)

The Congress has released its second list of candidates for the Goa Assembly elections. Seven candidates have been listed for the February 14 single-phase polls for the 40-member Assembly. The candidates are Jitendra Gaonkar, Rodolf Louis Fernandes, Rajesh Faldessai, Manisha Shenvi Usgaonkar, Viriato Fernandes, Olencio Simoes and Avertano Furtado. The candidates were finalised after a meeting of the central election committee of the Congress, and it was chaired by party president Sonia Gandhi, according to a statement.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has launched his party’s digital campaign for the Assembly polls, a day after the Election Commission declared the schedule for it and banned public rallies till January 15 amid a surge in coronavirus cases. Sidhu has said that his party has been emphasising on the importance of digitisation and maintaining a virtual interaction with the electorate, and asserted that the Punjab Congress has the highest digital footprint amongst the political parties.

COVID-19 vaccination certificates issued in the five poll-bound states will not have Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo since the model code of conduct has come into force there. The Union health ministry has applied necessary filters on the Co-WIN platform to exclude Modi’s photo from the vaccine certificate, reported news agency PTI citing a source.

The Election Commission of India (EC) on January 8 declared the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 schedule, announcing voting in seven phases on the following dates: February 10 (Thursday), February 14 (Monday), February 20 (Sunday), February 23 (Wednesday), February 27 (Sunday), March 3 (Thursday) and March 7 (Monday). The Uttar Pradesh election results 2022 will be declared on March 10 (Thursday) when counting of votes in UP takes place along with four other poll-bound states – Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The term of the current Uttar Pradesh Assembly ends in May and those of the other four Assemblies end in March.

Nearly 9,000 personnel of the Uttar Pradesh Police and home guards, along with 34 companies of paramilitary troops, will be deployed across Gautam Buddh Nagar for the Assembly elections, Police Commissioner Alok Singh has said. Elections to the three Assembly constituencies of Noida, Dadri and Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar in western Uttar Pradesh are scheduled on February 10 during the first phase of polling in the state.

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has claimed that a senior BJP leader met him at his residence, whom he offered to contest on his party's ticket in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls if the ruling outfit denies him the chance. He has also claimed that Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel is in touch with the opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) for the polls. Rajbhar has added that several BJP ministers are in touch with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.