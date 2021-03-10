Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP-JJP govt defeats Congress’ no-confidence motion in Haryana Assembly

Haryana Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manohar Lal Khattar.

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP-JJP coalition government in Haryana defeated on March 10 the no-confidence motion moved against it by the Opposition in the assembly amid farmers’ protest.



As many as 55 MLAs voted against the motion while 32 MLAs voted in favour of it.

Assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta, who had accepted the motion by the Opposition Congress on March 5, had fixed March 10 for discussions on the motion.

The BJP has 40 seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly. It has the support of 10 JJP MLAs and five independent legislators. The Congress has 31 seats. Two seats in the assembly are vacant. The majority mark stands at 45.

More than destabilising the incumbent government, the move by the Opposition was aimed at embarrassing the ruling alliance amid the farmers’ protest against the three agri-laws.

Speaking on motion, CM Khattar said he was grateful to the Congress for giving him an opportunity to tell everyone about his government.

“No-confidence is an old culture of Congress. They express ‘no confidence’ very easily. Everybody knows about their ‘no confidence’ with each other within Congress. When you lose an election, you express no confidence in EVM. Evidence was sought when the surgical strike took place,” the CM said.

The farmers' protest against the agri-laws at border points of New Delhi has entered the 105th day on March 10. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26, 2020.

Earlier deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said in the house that the no confidence motion was a bid by the Congress to come to power.

“The misconception propagated by you (Congress) will be clear when on April 1 procurement will begin and farmers will get MSP rates in two days in the mandis. And mandis will be further strengthened,” he said

Leader of the Opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had said that the need to move a no-confidence motion had come because the BJP-JJP government had lost public confidence in the backdrop of protests against farm laws.

Ahead of the no-confidence motion, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party and the opposition Congress on March 9 issued whips to their legislators, asking them to be present in the Assembly during the motion to ensure that they do not fall short on numbers