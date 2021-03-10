Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: Govt adopting tactics to break agitation, says RLD's Jayant Chaudhary

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates | File image: Activists of Kisan Congress shout anti-government slogans during a protest against new farm reform laws in New Delhi, India on February 26, 2021. (Image: AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points of New Delhi has entered the 105th day today. Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi borders. The protest started on November 26, 2020.

Why are farmers protesting? The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming.

Catch the LIVE updates here:

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary yesterday alleged that the government was adopting tactics to break the ongoing protests over the new agriculture reform laws but has been unable to do so because of farmers' unity.

Addressing a 'panchayat' at Bhatta Parsaul in Greater Noida, Chaudhary also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he talks about Rs 2,000 support to farmers but never mentions how his government was taking back more from the people with inflated price of fuel, fertilisers and LPG. (Input from PTI)

What has happened since early this year?

The Supreme Court had earlier ordered a stay on the implementation of these contentious laws, hoping it will end the protest. The farm union leaders have also rejected the Centre's proposal to suspend implementation of the laws for 18 months.

On January 26, the protest turned violent when some farmers deviated from a pre-decided route for their Republic Day tractor rally and clashed with police. Some protesters scaled the ramparts of the Red Fort. Several protestors and police personnel were injured in the ensuing clashes.

The farmers' unions also held a 'chakka jam' on February 6 where they blocked national and state highways to protest the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites and harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, among other issues.