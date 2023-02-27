Manish Sisodia sent to CBI custody for five days

Delhi Police personnel escort Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia form Rajghat ahead of his questioning by CBI in the liquor policy case, in New Delhi, on Feb 26, 2023. (PTI)

The CBI custody of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested in connection with alleged corruption in the now-withdrawn liquor policy, was extended by five days on February 27.

The five-day CBI custody till March 4 was granted by Rose Avenue Court, where Sisodia was produced in the afternoon around 3 pm.

Earlier, his counsel had told the court there was no evidence against him and opposed CBI's plea seeking his custody. However, CBI in its response said the Delhi deputy chief minister's five-day custody is required for effective interrogation into the case.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation officials on February 26 after eight hours-long questioning.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged that the investigation against Sisodia was “borne out of political vendetta” and that the CBI was “acting at the behest of the central government”.

Manish Sisodia, who holds various departments of the Delhi government including excise and education, is the prime accused named by the CBI in its First Information Report (FIR) registered on August 17, 2022. The FIR names 14 others as well.

He is the second Delhi minister to be arrested since Satyendar Jain. Jain was arrested on May 30 last year by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

CBI initiated the probe into the liquor policy following a recommendation from Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena, who had alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-withdrawn excise policy.

Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP told the media there was no proof against Sisodia despite raids at his residence and office.

“There is an allegation that Manish Sisodia took Rs 10,000 crore as bribe, but during the raids, nothing was found. Modi government has got him arrested only to hide its failures," said Singh.

AAP workers in Delhi and other cities held protests against Sisodia's arrest, alleging it was done at the behest of the Central government.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted, “I am told that most CBI officers were against Manish’s arrest. All of them have huge respect for him and there is no evidence against him. But the political pressure to arrest him was so high that they had to obey their political masters.”

Even leaders from opposition parties criticised the BJP-led Centre for allegedly using agencies to intimidate leaders.

“The arrest of Manish Sisodia by CBI is another example of how BJP misuses the Union Government's agencies to intimidate the opposition. It's a blatant abuse of power and an attack on democracy. Such repression undermines the very foundation of our nation and should be resisted,” said Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a tweet.