Mamata Banerjee dials NCP chief Sharad Pawar after Amit Shah's Bengal visit; here's what they discussed

NCP spokesperson Nawab Mallik says Mamata Banerjee has spoken to Pawar about how Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government at the Centre is targeting her turf as it is set to go to polls next year.

December 21, 2020 / 09:24 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee


A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah concluded his visit to poll-bound West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dialled Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar on December 21.

The two leaders discussed the Centre’s attempts to misuse its power and destabilise the states ruled by Opposition parties, reported NDTV.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Mallik said Mamata Banerjee spoke to Pawar about how Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government at the Centre is targeting her turf as it is set to go to polls next year.

The two leaders also discussed the Centre’s summon to the three IPS officers who were on duty when BJP national president JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked near Kolkata earlier this month. Mamata Banerjee has protested against their transfer orders and moved the Supreme Court against the MHA action.

Nawab Mallik said: “Sharad Pawar and Mamata Banerjee discussed how the BJP is trying to destabilise Bengal, withdrawing government officials at will and infringing into the state's rights. The way the BJP is misusing central agencies is not right.”

The Bengal CM and the NCP chief will reportedly be holding meetings with other national leaders too.

Banerjee has been accusing the BJP of trying to weaken her government and dubbed the party “cheatingbaaz” while addressing a presser on December 21.

She also took to Twitter to thank the leaders of the Opposition states for “showing solidarity to people of Bengal and reaffirming their commitment to federalism”.
TAGS: #Sharad Pawar #Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee #West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 #West Bengal government
first published: Dec 21, 2020 09:24 pm

