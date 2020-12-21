Mamata Banerjee dials NCP chief Sharad Pawar after Amit Shah's Bengal visit; here's what they discussed

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah concluded his visit to poll-bound West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dialled Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar on December 21.

The two leaders discussed the Centre’s attempts to misuse its power and destabilise the states ruled by Opposition parties, reported NDTV.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Mallik said Mamata Banerjee spoke to Pawar about how Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government at the Centre is targeting her turf as it is set to go to polls next year.

The two leaders also discussed the Centre’s summon to the three IPS officers who were on duty when BJP national president JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked near Kolkata earlier this month. Mamata Banerjee has protested against their transfer orders and moved the Supreme Court against the MHA action.

Nawab Mallik said: “Sharad Pawar and Mamata Banerjee discussed how the BJP is trying to destabilise Bengal, withdrawing government officials at will and infringing into the state's rights. The way the BJP is misusing central agencies is not right.”

The Bengal CM and the NCP chief will reportedly be holding meetings with other national leaders too.

Banerjee has been accusing the BJP of trying to weaken her government and dubbed the party “cheatingbaaz” while addressing a presser on December 21.



Centre is brazenly interfering with State Govt functioning by transferring police officers. My gratitude to @bhupeshbaghel @ArvindKejriwal @capt_amarinder @ashokgehlot51 & @mkstalin for showing solidarity to people of Bengal & reaffirming their commitment to federalism.Thank you!

— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 20, 2020

She also took to Twitter to thank the leaders of the Opposition states for “showing solidarity to people of Bengal and reaffirming their commitment to federalism”.