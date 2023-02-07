English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Maharashtra: Balasaheb Thorat resigns as Congress legislature party chief; not aware, says Patole

    Patole, however, said he was not aware of any such move by Thorat and claimed that his predecessor doesn't speak with us, while the BJP said its doors are open if the Congress leader wishes to switch sides.

    PTI
    February 07, 2023 / 04:03 PM IST
    Thorat, who represents the Sangamner constituency in Ahmednagar district, has sent his resignation to the party high command, said the sources. (Source: Balasaheb Thorat/ ANI Twitter

    Thorat, who represents the Sangamner constituency in Ahmednagar district, has sent his resignation to the party high command, said the sources. (Source: Balasaheb Thorat/ ANI Twitter

    Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday resigned as the state legislature party head, a day after his letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over friction with state unit chief Nana Patole came out, party sources said.

    Patole, however, said he was not aware of any such move by Thorat and claimed that his predecessor doesn't speak with us, while the BJP said its doors are open if the Congress leader wishes to switch sides.

    Thorat, who represents the Sangamner constituency in Ahmednagar district, has sent his resignation to the party high command, said the sources.

    The Congress leader is the maternal uncle of Satyajit Tambe who recently won the Legislative Council election from the Nashik division graduates constituency as an independent candidate.