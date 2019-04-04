Lok Sabha election tracker LIVE: Proud of LK Advani summing up BJP's true essence of 'nation-first' in blog: PM Modi

Party's decision not to give tickets to those above 75 years of age: Amit Shah



BJP president Amit Shah has said that it was his party's decision not to give Lok Sabha poll tickets to those above 75 years of age, leading to veteran leaders like LK Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi missing out. Shah also said he wanted "direct mandate" from people to come to Parliament and that is why he decided to contest the general election.



He, however, played down speculation that he may join the government if the BJP retains power at the Centre, saying such a claim has no basis as one can become a minister even as a Rajya Sabha member.



