Live News: Turkey death toll nears 8000, aid to quake-hit are slowed by sanctions, war’s divisions

February 08, 2023 / 08:32 AM IST

Aid to quake-hit Syria slowed by sanctions, war’s divisions

Prior to the first shock, getting aid to war-torn Syria was hampered by political and logistical obstacles.

In the wake of the disasters in Turkey and Syria that have killed thousands and destroyed thousands of buildings, those hurdles have only multiplied.

As a result of damage to roads and other infrastructure in southern Turkey, aid has not been able to reach northern Syria, a region already devastated by 12 years of conflict.

As a result, Bashar Assad's government remains a pariah in much of the international community, sanctioned by the United States and European countries, who are not willing to route aid directly through his government. The quake will not change that, according to US and EU officials.

Despite brutal winter weather, rescue crews are struggling to get families and children out of the rubble and find shelter for survivors.