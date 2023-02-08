Live News: Turkey death toll nears 8000, aid to quake-hit are slowed by sanctions, war’s divisions

Biden speech live updates: 'US will act to protect if China threatens its sovereignty,' says Joe Biden
"US will act to protect if China threatens its sovereignty," President Biden says in his State of the Union Address.
Biden speech live updates: Putin's invasion of Ukraine has been a test for the ages, says President Biden
The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has been a test for the ages, and a test for the world, US President Joe Biden has said as he slammed his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for his military aggression.
"I spoke from this chamber one year ago, just days after Vladimir Putin unleashed his brutal war against Ukraine. A murderous assault, evoking images of the death and destruction Europe suffered in World War II," Biden said in his address to a Joint Session of the US Congress on Tuesday night. President Putin launched a 'special military operation' in eastern Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
CBI arrests KCR's daughter's former chartered accountant
During the investigation into the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested the former chartered accountant of K Kavitha, the Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC, and the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao or KCR.
'The climate crisis doesn't care if your state is red or blue'
After experiencing record floods, storms, and wildfires firsthand, the president discussed ways to prepare for the long-term, including building roads, electric grids, and water systems to help weather the next big storm.
"Let's face reality. The climate crisis doesn't care if your state is red or blue. It's an existential threat," Biden said. "We have an obligation to our children and grandchildren to confront it."
"We're still going to need oil and gas for a while, but there's so much more to do," he continued.
Turkey-Syria earthquake kills more than 7900 people, toll expected to rise
There have been at least 7,926 fatalities reported in the Turkey and Syria earthquake on Monday, CNN reported. Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay passed a statement on Tuesday stating that 5,894 people were killed in Turkey and 34,810 people were injured. In northwest Syria, the Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the "White Helmets," reported 1,220 fatalities and 2,600 injuries on Tuesday.
Inflation Reduction Act will help tackle climate crisis, says Biden
"The Inflation Reduction Act is also the most significant investment ever to tackle the climate crisis. Lowering utility bills, creating American jobs, and leading the world to a clean energy future," US president Joe Biden said.
Aid to quake-hit Syria slowed by sanctions, war’s divisions
Prior to the first shock, getting aid to war-torn Syria was hampered by political and logistical obstacles.
In the wake of the disasters in Turkey and Syria that have killed thousands and destroyed thousands of buildings, those hurdles have only multiplied.
As a result of damage to roads and other infrastructure in southern Turkey, aid has not been able to reach northern Syria, a region already devastated by 12 years of conflict.
As a result, Bashar Assad's government remains a pariah in much of the international community, sanctioned by the United States and European countries, who are not willing to route aid directly through his government. The quake will not change that, according to US and EU officials.
Despite brutal winter weather, rescue crews are struggling to get families and children out of the rubble and find shelter for survivors.
Turkey-Syria Earthquake Live Update:
On Wednesday, Dave O’Neill, leader of a British emergency service rescue team, told AFP that the coming hours will be “absolutely critical” in the scramble through the quake debris.
“That is why we are so keen to get to work as fast as we can to make the most of the rescue window in front of us,” he said shortly after the 77-person British squad arrived at Gaziantep airport.
The team just wanted to “get out as quickly as possible,” he said.
“We have search teams and dogs. We need to get out there and establish our base and link up with the other teams.”
Biden says there is still work to be done in healthcare
During his speech about his administration's achievements in the economy, Biden addressed the healthcare concerns Americans have.
"For example, too many of you lay in bed at night staring at the ceiling, wondering what in God's name happens if your spouse gets cancer or your child gets deadly ill or if something happens to you," he said. "Are you going to have the money to pay your medical bills? Are you going to have to sell the house?"
Biden said his administration is bringing costs down so "you can sleep better at night" -- including reducing the cost of insulin for seniors on Medicare, giving Medicare the power to negotiate drug prices and enhancing subsidies under the Affordable Care Act that have led to lower premiums.
Will veto attempts to repeal the inflation act: Biden
US President Joe Biden says he will veto attempts to repeal the inflation act by a section Republican party.
North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday that Kim in the message expressed “deep sympathy” and said that Syria under Assad’s leadership would “eradicate the aftermath of the earthquake damage as soon as possible.”
