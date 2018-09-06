Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao dissolves assembly, calls for early polls

Telangana Chief Minister and Telugu Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao has announced dissolution of the state assembly.

The state cabinet on September 6 passed a resolution seeking dissolution of the state assembly. The recommendation was accepted by Governor ESL Narasimhan.

In the meeting that lasted just over 20 minutes, Governor Narasimhan asked Rao and the Council of Ministers to continue as a caretaker Government. Rao accepted the Governor's request.

India’s newest state had held its first assembly poll simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in April-May 2014. The term of the current assembly was supposed to end in May 2019.

Rao had taken oath as the first Chief Minister of Telangana on June 2, 2014 and has been in office for four years and 3 months.

The dissolution would now allow the state government to seek early assembly polls, possibly at the end of this year along with state elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Rajasthan.

The Election Commission (EC) would now take a call on when the election is to be held.

Former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) TS Krishnamurthy told PTI earlier that there is a reasonable possibility that the poll panel would considering scheduling the Telangana election along with the other states if the House is dissolved early.

However, he said the election schedule depends on "ground realities" in the state. "If there are special difficulties, they may not be able to do. It depends on local conditions," Krishnamurthy added.

Reports had earlier suggested that the announcement would be made on September 6. The date and timings were reportedly calibrated to add up to the number six, as Rao is said to hold six as his lucky number.

On September 2, Rao had stopped short of announcing the dissolution during a mega rally in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district.

Instead, in almost an hour-long speech, Rao said the public wanted a TRS government again in the state and sought their support to continue the welfare and developmental works being undertaken by it. He also announced various schemes virtually across all sectors.

"I will take a decision (assembly dissolution) soon and then announce what I will do if TRS is elected again," he said during the rally. Rao also said the people should not become "slaves to Delhi-based parties".

Preparations have begun

The 64-year-old chief minister is expected to hold a public meeting in Husnabad, Telangana on September 7.

Rao will then embark on a districts tour from Siddipet district and cover 100 assembly constituencies over 50 days thereafter.

September 7 falls in the month of Sravanam, which is considered auspicious and it is a Friday, also considered auspicious for starting any new venture.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also started preparing for the election and is likely to sound the poll bugle with a public meeting by its national president Amit Shah. Shah is expected to address a public meeting on either September 12 or 15.

In August, Rao had held two consecutive meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fuelling speculations that TRS and BJP could forge an alliance.

When asked about the "cordial relations" between the BJP and the TRS and speculations that the two parties may ally, BJP state unit president K Laxman told PTI, "There is no question of the BJP joining hands with the TRS. Modi as a Prime Minister is doing his best for the people of Telangana, not for KCR and not for the TRS.”

Days before TRS’ mega rally, where many expected Rao to announce early polls, Congress said that they were prepared to contest the election whenever they are held.