K Chandrashekar Rao likely to dissolve Telangana assembly, call for early polls on Thursday

Telangana Chief Minister and Telugu Rashtra Samithi (TRS) President Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao is expected to announce dissolution of the state assembly on September 6, according to media reports.

Dissolution will pave way for assembly polls to be held, most likely, at the end of this year along with polls in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Rajasthan.

According to media reports, the announcement will be made at 6.45 am on September 6. Rao will then proceed to meet the Governor and submit his resignation at 9.33 am.

The date and timings have been calibrated to add up to six as Rao is said to hold six as his lucky number.

Speculations have been rife that the Telangana chief minister will call for early assembly polls soon, possibly seeking a greater mandate or to curtail effects of anti-incumbency.

On September 2, Rao stopped short of announcing the dissolution during a mega rally in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district.

In his almost one-hour-long speech, Rao instead said the public again wanted the TRS government in the state and sought their support to continue the welfare and developmental works being undertaken by it.

"I will take a decision (assembly dissolution) soon and then announce what I will do if TRS is elected again," he said during the rally.

Rao also said the people should not become "slaves to Delhi-based parties".

The 64-year-old chief minister will hold a public meeting in Husnabad, Telangana on September 7.

According to a report by The New Indian Express, Rao would embark on a districts tour from Siddipet district and cover 100 assembly constituencies over 50 days thereafter.

September 7 falls in the month of Sravanam, which is considered auspicious and it is a Friday, also considered auspicious for starting any new venture, the report adds.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also likely to sound the poll bugle in the state with a public meeting by its national president Amit Shah. Shah is expected to address a public meeting on either September 12 or 15, party's state unit president K Laxman said according to PTI.

Observers suggest Rao has become conscious of being seen close to the saffron party.

In August, Rao had held two consecutive meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

When asked about the "cordial relations" between the BJP and the TRS and speculations that the two parties may forge an alliance, Laxman told PTI, "There is no question of the BJP joining hands with the TRS. Modi as a Prime Minister is doing his best for the people of Telangana, not for KCR and not for the TRS.”

BJP's national executive, scheduled to happen in Delhi on September 8-9, is expected to discuss Telangana elections.

India’s newest state held its first assembly poll simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in April-May 2014. The term of the current assembly is scheduled to end in May 2019.