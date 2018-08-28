Congress ready to face polls whenever held in Telangana: Reddy

Amid speculation about the possibility of advancement of Legsislative Assembly polls in Telangana, the main opposition Congress today said it is ready to face the polls whenever they are held.

Congress would form the next government in Telangana winning more than 75 seats, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy told reporters after a meeting of the party's senior leaders here.

The meeting was held amid speculation about early assembly polls, which are scheduled to be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections next year.

The speculation gained ground with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's recent visit to Delhi. The TPCC president said a committee would be appointed next month for selection of candidates in the polls.

"Through that committee, the process of selection (of candidates) begins," he said. Winning chances and social justice would be the main factors in the selection of candidates, he said.

Congress would write an open letter to people of the state on how Rao has allegedly failed as Chief Minister, he said. The letter would also highlight what Congress would do for people in the event of coming to power, he said.

Reddy said the question of Chief Minister, if Congress came to power, would be decided after the polls. "The issue of alliances would be discussed after there is clarity on elections (when they would be held)," he said..