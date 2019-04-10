In Pics | Here are the 10 sitting Lok Sabha MPs with highest assets

According to a report released by Association for Democratic Reforms, these are the 10 richest MPs in the current Lok Sabha Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Shatrughan Sinha, Bihar | Former BJP MP and current Congress candidate from Patna Sahib, Sinha stands at 10th position. Sinha has total assets worth more than Rs 131 crore. 2/10 Pinaki Mishra, Odisha | The BJD MP takes the ninth position with assets worth over Rs 137 crore. 3/10 Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, Uttarakhand | The BJP MP takes the eighth spot, with assets worth more than Rs 166 crore. (Image: Twitter) 4/10 Hema Malini, Uttar Pradesh | The BJP MP from Mathura is on the seventh position, with total assets worth over Rs 178 crore. 5/10 Kanwar Singh Tanwar, Uttar Pradesh | The BJP MP takes the sixth position, with assets worth more than Rs 178 crore. (Image: Facebook) 6/10 Kamal Nath, Madhya Pradesh | The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader takes the fifth position with assets worth more than Rs 206 crore. 7/10 Butta Renuka, Andhra Pradesh | This YSRCP MP takes the fourth place with assets worth more than Rs 242 crore. (Image: Facebook) 8/10 Gokaraju Ganga Raju, Andhra Pradesh | The BJP MP takes the third position with assets worth more than Rs 288 crore. (Image: Facebook) 9/10 Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Telangana | At second position is TRS MP Reddy, who has assets worth more than Rs 528 crore. (Image: Twitter) 10/10 Jayadev Galla, Andhra Pradesh | Galla, a TDP MP, takes the first spot with assets worth more than Rs 683 crore. First Published on Apr 10, 2019 03:20 pm