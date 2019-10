Haryana Assembly Election: Congress, JJP dub BJP's poll manifesto as 'jhumla patra'

Indian National Congress and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on October 13 dubbed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s election manifesto as "jhumla patra", saying the party had failed to fulfil promises made in the 2014 Assembly polls and was now making more promises.

Haryana Congress President Kumari Selja said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar should first present his "report card" before people on the promises made during previous Assembly polls.

On the manifesto released by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on October 13, Selja said, "this is just a jhumla patra".

"When they failed to fulfil the promises made earlier, then with what face are they making new promises," she told reporters on the sidelines while campaigning in Tigaon in Faridabad for her party candidate.

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala also dubbed the BJP's manifesto as "Jhumla Patra".

"As many as 75 promises they made earlier remain unfulfilled and many of these have been included by them in their poll manifesto now, which is just a Jhumla Patra," Dushyant Chautala, whose party JJP is independently contesting the October 21 Assembly polls, said.

Aiming to retain power, the BJP on October 13 released its election manifesto for Haryana polls, promising a slew of measures, including easy loans for farmers and SC members, free education to girls from poor families and skill training to 25 lakh youths.

During the unveiling of the 25-page manifesto in Hindi, Khattar said while the opposition was using freebies too woo voters ahead of the October 21 polls, his party focussed on "realism" and things that are doable. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.