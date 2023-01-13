Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan to focus on elections: Jairam Ramesh

Jairam Ramesh (Image: Reuters)

Congress party’s Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan starting from January 26 to March 26 will be focusing on assembly elections in nine states in 2023 and Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

“Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan will be purely political. Party has already written a letter to state presidents to gear up for the upcoming campaign. We are focusing on assembly elections in nine states and Lok Sabha elections in 2024,” said Congress committee general secretary Jairam Ramesh.

During this campaign, the party has set a target of covering 2.5 lakh gram panchayats, six lakh villages and 10 lakh polling booths. The party workers will go door-to-door to distribute letters by Rahul Gandhi and a charge-sheet against the Narendra Modi government.

“Keeping in view the party cadre, it will be difficult for us to complete it within two months, but we have to do it. The campaign will be held on block, district and state level,” said Ramesh.

He said that Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan is the extension of Bharat Jodo Yatra. People had asked the party that political issues are not being raised in the Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, but party had promised there will be a follow-up, he added.

Ramesh also alleged that people who walked with Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra are being harassed, but it will affect the party’s spirit.

He also said that party president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to presidents of 21 like-minded to participate in the concluding ceremony of Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 30 in Srinagar.

“The party will also have discussions with other party leaders in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” Ramesh added.