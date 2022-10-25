Governor Khan acting at BJP’s behest: Kerala MP John Brittas

John Brittas with Yashwant Sinha in Chennai

Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas has said that by asking the vice-chancellors of nine universities to resign, Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan was trying to disrupt the functioning of the state government at the behest of the BJP-led Centre.

A fresh row erupted in the southern state after Khan sought the resignation of the vice-chancellors by October 24. He served notices to them seeking explanations for their legal right to remain in office.

However, the Kerala High Court has given the vice-chancellors temporary relief, saying they can continue until they are removed as per the law by the governor in his capacity as the chancellor after getting their explanations to the showcase notices served to them.

“Arif Mohammad Khan is abusing the position,” Brittas, a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), told Moneycontrol. “At the behest of the BJP, he is trying to disturb the administration and governance of Kerala. The ruling government is working smoothly for the welfare of the people, but governor Khan is creating hurdles.”

If the appointment of the vice-chancellors is illegal, then Khan’s role has to be probed, said Brittas.

“Without the governor’s approval, vice-chancellors of universities are not appointed. He is the appointing authority. To stay relevant in the eyes of the Centre, he has come up with this new tactic,” the MP alleged.

Kerala has an elected government, and the governor must realise he has to consult it to make decisions, said Brittas.

“The chancellor doesn’t have independent powers. It is a position with only powers conferred by laws passed by the legislature. The decision and statements by governor Khan are not in the interest of the people and the institutes. In our state, the rule of law prevails and vice-chancellors were told not to resign,” Brittas said.

Khan, while pointing out the issue of the vice-chancellor appointments to various varsities in Kerala, said the Supreme Court itself had made it clear that the appointment of vice-chancellors was the responsibility of the governor.

The Supreme Court said the appointment of the vice-chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University was “illegal” and “void ab initio” because it went against norms framed by the University Grants Commission.

The chancellor’s letters were challenged by the vice-chancellors of University of Calicut, Cochin University of Science and Technology, Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, Mahatma Gandhi University, University of Kerala, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kannur University, and Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University.

Instead of creating controversies, Khan should look at the previous governors of Kerala, including the tenure of former Chief Justice of India P Sathasivam.

“Sathasivam had strengthened the administration to ensure all the institutes run smoothly,” said Brittas.

Moneycontrol approached Khan and his office for comment on the matter, but they declined to respond.