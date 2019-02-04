App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 12:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

GMPF wants Amit Shah to meet mining dependents during February 9 visit

Shah is scheduled to meet booth-level BJP workers on February 9 as part of the ruling party's preparation for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Goa Mining People's Front Monday said BJP chief Amit Shah should meet those affected by the mining closure in the coastal state during his February 9 visit.

Shah is scheduled to meet booth-level BJP workers on February 9 as part of the ruling party's preparation for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Mining came to a standstill in Goa in March last year after the Supreme Court quashed 88 leases and banned the extraction of iron ore.

GMPF president Puti Gaonkar said mining dependents have high hopes from Shah.

He added his organisation would hold a candlelight protest at Azad Maidan here on the first anniversary of the mining ban..
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 12:15 pm

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #GMPF #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.