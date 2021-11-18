Furnish record of 'inflammatory' posts removed during 2020 riots: Delhi Assembly Panel to Facebook India

Facebook India (Meta Platforms) public policy director Shivnath Thukral and legal director G V Anand Bhushan deposed before the Delhi Assembly’s Peace and Harmony Committee on November 18 over the 2020 northeast Delhi riots (Image: Sourced)

A Delhi Assembly panel on November 18 asked Facebook India to furnish records of complaints about posts violating the platform’s community standards and of the posts that were then removed, from one month before and until two months after the northeast Delhi riots, 2020.

The committee also asked the platform to furnish the record of action taken against those who were found posting content that violated its policies.

Facebook India, now named Meta Platforms, was represented by its public policy director Shivnath Thukral and legal director G V Anand Bhushan before the Delhi Assembly’s Peace and Harmony Committee on November 18 over Delhi riots.

The committee, chaired by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha, had summoned Facebook India to depose on the critical role of social media in preventing the spread of false, provocative and malicious messages that can incite violence and disharmony.

“We would request you to give us the record of complaints about the posts that violated your policies one month prior to the riots and two months after the riots,” Chadha said during the proceedings streamed live.

At least 53 people died and hundreds were injured in clashes between supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act and those opposing it between February 23 and February 26, 2020, in northeast Delhi during the riots.

Thukral, in response to questions on complaints lodged and action taken on complaints during Delhi riots, said that the platform worked with local law-enforcement agencies but had no provision to "prosecute" offenders. He categorically refused to respond on what measures were taken about the inflammatory content, apart from removing it, posted on social media platform during the riots.

"On that specific issue I reserve my right to refuse to answer any question. It is a matter of law and order. Also a matter of ongoing investigation,” he said. Thukral said Facebook follows a multi-pronged effort to take care of problematic content. "It is a 24x7 operation," he said.

The committee also asked questions about the grievance officer and definition of hate speech in the Indian context. Chadha asked the social-media platform's officials if they had a definition of hate speech specifically for India.

"We believe that hate speech definition that we have in community standards is in line with Indian laws as well," Thukral said.

The Delhi Assembly had summoned Facebook India director Ajit Mohan to appear before the committee in February this year, against which Facebook India had filed a petition in the Supreme Court.

The committee has so far heard seven witnesses while examining the role of social media in connection with north east Delhi riots. In July this year, the top court had recognised that the privileges and power of the Committee are at par with Parliament.

The Committee also asked the company representative if they know how many employees from minority communities worked in the company.

“Don’t have numbers as to how many employees from minorities community work with Facebook India. We don’t discriminate on basis of religion while hiring,” Thukral said.

Towards the end, the committee chairperson, Raghav Chadha said the members would analyse the responses by the Facebook India representatives before deciding whether they need to appear before it again or not.