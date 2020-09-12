Delhi Assembly panel summons Facebook India’s VP over platform's alleged role in ‘aggravating’ February riots

Delhi Legislative Assembly’s ‘Peace and Harmony Committee’ has summoned Facebook India’s Vice President and Managing Director Ajit Mohan for examination under oath on September 15.

The committee had earlier said that it had prima facie found Facebook complicit in Delhi riots of February based on depositions of the key witnesses and incriminatory material placed before the panel.

The panel, headed by Aam Aadmi Party's Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Raghav Chadha, has already examined four witnesses, eminent journalist and author Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, digital rights activist Nikhil Pahwa, senior journalist Awesh Tiwari and investigative journalist Kunal Purohit.

Guha had deposed that Facebook as a platform is “not as agnostic and content neutral as it claims to be”. He also alleged that there was “an unholy nexus” between the ruling dispensation at the Centre and Facebook.

Witnesses have reportedly said that an independent investigation must be carried out against Facebook’s alleged role and complicity in the "orchestration and aggravation" of northeast Delhi riots.

Earlier this month amid a raging row over the social media giant’s alleged political bias, Facebook said it remains committed to be an open and transparent and allow people to express themselves freely on the platform.

The comments came hours after Mohan appeared before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology that is looking into alleged misuse of social media platforms. "We thank the Honorable Parliamentary Committee for their time. We remain committed to be an open and transparent platform, and to giving people voice and allowing them to express themselves freely,” a Facebook spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement.