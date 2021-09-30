India is becoming one of the most important markets at Instagram: Adam Mosseri

Social networking giant Facebook has seen a 35% increase year-on-year (YoY) in number of monetizing creators and video publishers in India who have clocked over 160% YoY growth in in-stream revenues, the company said as it announced the next phase of its creator education programme. It didn't disclose any further details.

Called 'Born on Instagram', Facebook claimed this is its largest creator education programme in the country, which will provide creators an opportunity to learn, earn and grow their communities.

While it started in 2019 as a physical event, the programme has since evolved into a self-paced free e-learning course with various modules that guide creators through the Instagram ecosystem, available creator tools, community guidelines and best practices to build their presence on the platform.

It also provides live masterclasses from experts, including established creators and Facebook and Instagram experts, and offers insights on the latest trends, tips on content creation, product updates and the ability to tap into monetary benefits through brand partnerships and its reward programmes.

The course is currently available in English, Hindi and Tamil with plans to support more languages in the future.

"India is one of our fastest growing countries and it is becoming one of the most important places for us to focus on at Instagram," said Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram said during a showcase event on September 30.

During the event, the company also showcased their suite of monetisation offerings including in-stream ads, paid online events, and tipping feature called Facebook stars among others.

"Creators across India are shaping popular culture, and we are proud that our platforms play a big role in unleashing their creativity and helping them earn a living. The building blocks of a creator economy are coming into place. And we are keen to lean in to enable creators to learn, earn and grow their communities on our platforms" said Ajit Mohan, VP and MD of Facebook India.

Creators who complete the e-learning course will also be able to apply to an advanced programme where Instagram selects "high potential creators" to offer one-on-one consulting with Instagram experts and collaboration with prominent brands. Each batch lasts for about three months, the company said.

Investing in creators

In July, the social media giant stated plans to invest $1 billion in creators across the world by 2022-end.

"We're investing a lot with creators in India. Our endeavour is to use most of the funding to be able to get creators to find their feet first. It (funds) is primarily going into programmes like our education programme, helping all creators including larger ones drive new experiences and new learning initiatives" Manish Chopra, director and head of partnerships at Facebook told Moneycontrol.

"We believe that thousands of creators who are already starting to produce and build audiences would benefit a lot if we could give them both education and advice and then help them monetise, so that they are able to have a sustainable revenue model," Chopra said.

Apart from the creator education programme, Facebook also announced an augmented effects pilot wherein it has paired six emerging creators with augmented reality (AR) developers to showcase new effects on the platform.

"Right now, the AR developers are more technology oriented. While they create the AR effects, we have noticed that it takes a completely different shape when creators like musicians or artists collaborate with them since they can visualize them,” Chopra noted.

He recalled a massive trend called ‘Runaway Aurora’ earlier this year, which was “an interesting combination of AR with a song and we saw 3 million reels get created on this trend," Chopra added.

Creators who are part of this augmented effects pilot include Sukriti, Sakshi Shivdasani, Krutika, RJ Abhinav, Jodi Anoorabh and Shuba; while developers include Roman Pillai, Hardik Save, Naveen Upadhyay, Kavin Kumar, Varun Raikar, and Nithin NS.