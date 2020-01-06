From Nirmala Sitharaman to Kanhaiya Kumar: How JNU alumni reacted to masked mob attacks

After January 5, masked mob attacks inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, several former students of the institute, including two cabinet ministers, spoke out against the horror that had unleashed.

Several students were grievously injured in the violence, including Aishe Ghosh, the president of the Left-run JNU Student’s Union.



Have seen pictures of what is happening in #JNU. Condemn the violence unequivocally. This is completely against the tradition and culture of the university.

Horrifying images from JNU — the place I know & remember was one for fierce debates & opinions but never violence. I unequivocally condemn the events of today. This govt, regardless of what has been said the past few weeks, wants universities to be safe spaces for all students.

Condemning the incident, both External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government abhors the violence “unequivocally” and wants educational institutes to be “safe space for all students”.

Reacting to their response, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi asked the two union ministers to consider stepping down since it is alleged that RSS student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) incited the violence.

“Would you kindly consider resigning before articulating such noble sentiments?” he said.



Urgent appeal!!!! To all Delhiites PLS gather in large numbers outside the Main Gate of JNU campus on Baba Gangnath Marg.. to pressure the govt. & #DelhiPolice to stop the rampage by alleged ABVP masked goons on JNU campus. PLS PLS share to everyone in Delhi! 9pm on 5th. Jan pic.twitter.com/IXgvvazoSn

Actor Swara Bhasker, a JNU alumnus, whose parents live on campus, broke down while urging the public to gather near JNU’s gate and pressure Delhi Police to control the situation.

Her social media post was retweeted by Nepal’s former prime minister and fellow alumnus Baburam Bhattarai.



कितनी बेशर्म सरकार है, पहले फ़ीस बढ़ाती है, विद्यार्थी विरोध करें तो पुलिस से पिटवाती है और छात्र तब भी ना झुके, तो अपने गुंडे भेजकर हमला करवाती है। जब से सत्ता में आए हैं, तब से देश के हर कोने में देश के विद्यार्थियों के ख़िलाफ़ इन्होने जंग छेड़ रखी है।

Reports coming from JNU point to a collusion between the administration and goons of ABVP to inflict violence on students and teachers. It is a planned attack by those in power, which is afraid of the resistance provided by JNU to its Hindutva agenda.

We strongly condemn the violence on JNU campus. This is a desperate attempt by forces of anarchy, who are determined to use students as cannon fodder, create unrest to shore up their shrinking political footprint. Universities should remain places of learning and education. — BJP (@BJP4India) January 5, 2020

In a series of tweets, former JNUSU president and CPI-M leader Kanhaiya Kumar said that the government is trying to keep poor students from educating themselves at premiere institutes by hiking the fees.Sitaram Yechury, leader of left-wing party CPI-M, who is also an ex-student of JNU, claimed the attacks to be premediated “by those in power, who are afraid of the resistance provided by JNU to its Hindutva agenda”.The BJP has, however, has blamed the “forces of anarchy” of “creating unrest to shore up their shrinking political footprint”. They also condemned the campus violence.