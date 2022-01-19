Former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joins BJP

Aparna Yadavjoins BJP in presence of senior party leaders in New Delhi. Image: ANI.



Aparna Yadav, the daughter-in-law of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on January 19.

"I am very thankful to BJP. The nation always comes first for me. I admire PM Modi's work," news agency ANI quoted her as saying.

This comes as a major set-back for Samajwadi Party, which has been campaigning hard against the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh, under the leadership of Aparna Yadav's brother-in-law, Akhilesh Yadav.

Haryana BJP incharge Arun Yadav, had on January 18 night, tweeted: "Aparna Yadav, wife of Mulayam Singh's younger son Prateek Yadav, is going to join the BJP tomorrow (Wednesday) at 10 am in the presence of Yogi ji."

This year's assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7 and results will be out on March 10.