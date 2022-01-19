MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masters Of Change
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav joins BJP

This comes as a major set-back for Samajwadi Party, which has been campaigning hard against the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh, under the leadership of Aparna's brother-in-law, Akhilesh Yadav.

Moneycontrol News
January 19, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST
Aparna Yadavjoins BJP in presence of senior party leaders in New Delhi. Image: ANI.

Aparna Yadavjoins BJP in presence of senior party leaders in New Delhi. Image: ANI.


Aparna Yadav, the daughter-in-law of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on January 19.

"I am very thankful to BJP. The nation always comes first for me. I admire PM Modi's work," news agency ANI quoted her as saying.

This comes as a major set-back for Samajwadi Party, which has been campaigning hard against the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh, under the leadership of Aparna Yadav's brother-in-law, Akhilesh Yadav.

Haryana BJP incharge Arun Yadav, had on January 18 night, tweeted: "Aparna Yadav, wife of Mulayam Singh's younger son Prateek Yadav, is going to join the BJP tomorrow (Wednesday) at 10 am in the presence of Yogi ji."

Close

Related stories

This year's assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7 and results will be out on March 10.

 

 
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Akhilesh Yadav #Aparna Yadav #BJP #India #Mulayam Singh Yadav #Politics #SP #UP elections
first published: Jan 19, 2022 10:56 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.