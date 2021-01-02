MARKET NEWS

Former Home Minister and Senior Congress Leader Buta Singh passes away

The senior Congress leader was in a coma since October last year when he was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he suffered a brain hemorrhage.

PTI
January 02, 2021 / 11:58 AM IST
Source: Twitter


Former Union home minister Buta Singh died at the AIIMS here on Saturday morning. He was 86.

The senior Congress leader was in a coma since October last year when he was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he suffered a brain hemorrhage.

His family said Singh died around 5.30 am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have condoled his demise.

 
PTI
TAGS: #Buta Singh #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Politics
first published: Jan 2, 2021 11:55 am

