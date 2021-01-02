Former Home Minister and Senior Congress Leader Buta Singh passes away

Source: Twitter

Former Union home minister Buta Singh died at the AIIMS here on Saturday morning. He was 86.

The senior Congress leader was in a coma since October last year when he was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he suffered a brain hemorrhage.

His family said Singh died around 5.30 am.



Shri Buta Singh Ji was an experienced administrator and effective voice for the welfare of the poor as well as downtrodden. Saddened by his passing away. My condolences to his family and supporters.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 2, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have condoled his demise.