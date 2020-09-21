172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|fcra-bill-passed-bjp-cites-staines-killing-forced-conversions-to-defend-amendments-5866951.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2020 07:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FCRA Bill passed: BJP cites Staines killing, forced conversions to defend amendments

Justifying amendments to the regulation, BJP MP SP Singh has said in Parliament that there is government and intelligence reports that confirm how insurgency has increased in the northeast through money received under the FCRA.

Moneycontrol News

The Lok Sabha on September 21 passed the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill 2020 by voice vote. Now, it will be mandatory for all office bearers of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that seek foreign contributions to get an Aadhaar card.


During the debate in Parliament, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raised issues such as forced conversions and the role of Christian missionaries. “We know what happened in the northeast, how things changed there over the past 50 years and a particular religion became prominent,” said BJP leader SP Singh.


Justifying amendments to the FCRA, Singh had cited government and intelligence reports that confirm how insurgency has increased in the northeast through money received under the FCRA.

Condemning the cold-blooded murder of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his kids, the BJP MP said: “There was uproar over Graham Staines. What happened to him and his 2 children was wrong. But the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Odisha Crime Branch and the Justice DP Wadhwa Commission probe concluded that the tribals were being converted there.”

Evangelist mission was the reason people had turned against Graham Staines, the MP stated.

Supriya Sule, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP, had responded saying: “As a retired policeman from Maharashtra, what example did he (BJP MP Satya Pal Singh) give? That one NGO did not do good work. If he was the police commissioner what action did he take?”

She had further said: “There may be one NGO doing bad work but there are thousands of NGOs doing very good work. He has defended a case in Odisha about a family that was burnt alive. Whatever they did, no law anywhere in the world allows you to burn people and their children.”

The NCP MP had also questioned if it was then justified to burn alive two children because of the actions of their parents.

Staines and his two sons Philip (10) and Timothy (6) were burnt to death on January 22, 1999, while they were asleep in their station wagon in front of a church at Manoharpur village in Keonjhar, about 400 km away from Bhubaneshwar.
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 06:43 pm

tags #Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) #Christian missionaries #fcra amendment #Parliament Monsoon Session 2020

