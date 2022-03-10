English
    Election Result 2022 |BJP ahead in UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur & Goa; AAP sweeping Punjab, show initial trends

    Exit polls released on March 7 predicted the return of the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and the AAP unseating the Congress in Punjab

    Moneycontrol News
    March 10, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST
    Kolkata: BJP supporters show victory sign as they celecbrate their party's lead in the Lok Sabha elections, at BJP office, in Kolkata, Thursday, May 23, 2019. (PTI Photo/Ashok Bhaumik) (PTI5_23_2019_000073B)

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appeared to take an unassailable lead in Uttar Pradesh while it is also likely to win Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, according to the initial trends of the counting of votes for the five state assemblies underway on March 10.

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set to unseat the Congress in Punjab, the early trends suggested. The counting of votes began at 8 am.

    Assembly elections in the five states were held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7.  Exit polls released on March 7 predicted the return of the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and the AAP unseating the Congress in Punjab.

    The BJP is ruling four of the five states ­– UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa ­– while Congress is in power in Punjab.

    In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP was leading in at least 252 seats in the 403-member house. The Samajwadi Party was leading in 117 seats, the Congress in three seats and the Bahuan Samaj Party in three seats, as per trends at 10:40 am.

    In Punjab, the early trends suggested, the AAP was leading in at least 88 seats in the 117-member house while the Congress was leading in 15 seats. The Akali Dal-BSP alliance was leading in eight seats while the BJP and its alliance partners were ahead in five seats, in the initial trends.

    In Uttarakhand, the ruling BJP was leading on 42 seats while the Congress was ahead in 22 seats. Uttarakhand has 80 seats.  In Goa, where Exit Polls had predicted a hung assembly, the BJP was ahead in 2o seats while the Congress was leading in 14 seats.

    BJP was also leading in Manipur as well with 18 seats. The Congress was ahead in Manipur on seven of the 60 seats.

