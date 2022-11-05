English
    EC announces polling dates for five constituencies in Odisha, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Chhatisgarh

    The Election Commission of India has announced the by-poll dates for five constituencies, the counting of votes will end on December 8.

    Moneycontrol News
    November 05, 2022 / 11:24 AM IST
    Representative image

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) on November 5 announced the schedule for by-election in five assembly constituencies located in Odisha, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and one Parliamentary Constituency of Uttar Pradesh . The polling will be held on December 5 and the counting of votes will be held on December 8 according to a release by the ECI.

    The Commission has decided to hold the by-election to fill vacancies in the Odisha's Padampur, Rajasthan's Sardarshahar,Bihar's Kurhani, Chhattisgarh's Bhanupratappur and Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, the release noted.

    Bypoll to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat which fell vacant following the death of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav will be held on December 5 along with by elections to five assembly constituencies spread across as many states, the Election Commission said on Saturday.

    The Rampur assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh which fell vacant following the disqualification of SP leader Mohammad Azam Khan is one of the five seats going for the bypolls. Khan, who was the Rampur MLA, was disqualified by the speaker after he was convicted and sentenced to three-year imprisonment in a case of hate speech registered against him in April 2019.

    The counting of votes for the single parliamentary and five assembly seats will be held on December 8 to coincide with the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh ballot count.

    Padampur in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar and Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh are the other assembly seats where bypolls are being held.
    first published: Nov 5, 2022 10:50 am