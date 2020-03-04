Delhi violence: Rajya Sabha adjourned for day, Oppn seeks immediate discussion

Rajya Sabha proceedings on Wednesday adjourned for the day without transacting any business as opposition parties created ruckus demanding an immediate discussion on the Delhi violence.

Opposition MPs of Congress, TMC, Left, SP and BSP were up on their feet and rejected the offer to hold a discussion on communal violence in the national capital after Holi.

Parliament will have a two-day Holi break early next week and resume functioning on March 11.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he has not accepted notices from opposition members under Rule 267 that requires setting aside of the listed agenda of the day to take up a discussion on the issue being raised.

But considering the seriousness of the issue, a debate on the Delhi violence will be taken up.

"I will be holding a discussion with the Leader of the House and Leader of the Opposition on the time and under which rule should the debate take place after Holi," he said leading to vociferous protests from opposition benches who wanted an immediate discussion.

A few TMC members even trooped into the well of the House.

Naidu asked members to take their seats and said there would be a discussion but the rule under which such a debate should take place as well as the procedure has to be decided.

Rajya Sabha rules provide for debate on an issue with or without voting.

He went on to state that students are giving examination and there is a lot of tension on their mind. But the opposition protests continued.

"You have come decided not to allow a discussion," he said, referring to 16 Zero Hour mentions he had admitted including on the spread of coronavirus.

With opposition members unrelenting, he adjourned proceedings for the day.

March 3 was the third straight day that proceedings were washed out over the issue of communal violence in Delhi.

Earlier the House mourned the passing away of its former member Bhadreswar Buragohain.