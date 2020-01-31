App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 04:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Elections: Electricity, water sops to continue if BJP comes to power, says Manoj Tiwari

The BJP released 'Delhi Sankalp Patra', its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls in New Delhi on January 31.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari has asserted that his party will continue to offer the existing subsidies on electricity and water to the citizens if voted to power.

The saffron party released 'Delhi Sankalp Patra', its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls in New Delhi on January 31.

The document was released in presence of Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Prakash Javadekar, Harsh Vardhan, party’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari, and MPs.

At the manifesto launch, state party chief Tiwari was asked about the subsidies that the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is offering to the people. In reply, Tiwari said that water and electricity is a “continuous process” and it will remain the same.

related news

“We are not going to curtail any benefits that the people are getting. We are here to talk about the benefits that we are offering to them,” said Tiwari.

Addressing the media, Gadkari said the party will run the "bullet train" of development in the national capital.

"BJP's history is linked to Delhi. The future of Delhi will be changed by the BJP," he said.

First Published on Jan 31, 2020 04:48 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2020 #BJP #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics

