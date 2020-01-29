Delhi Election: BJP MP Parvesh Verma claims to have received death threat call

Verma, who is an MP from the West Delhi, posted on Twitter a screenshot of the phone call that he received at 8.11 am.
BJP MP Parvesh Verma, who has created controversy with his remarks over anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, Wednesday morning claimed to have received threat from an unknown caller.
Verma, who is an MP from the West Delhi, posted on Twitter a screenshot of the phone call that he received at 8.11 am.He said he will lodge a police complaint in this regard.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 29, 2020 11:25 am