Constitution Day | Dynastic parties biggest threat to democracy, says PM Modi, as Opposition skips event

PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the Opposition parties for not attending the Constitution Day event in the Central Hall of Parliament on November 26.

Modi said the emergence of dynastic parties, a cause for concern across the country, is a threat to democracy.

He said that the constitutional spirit is hurt when political parties lose their democratic character.

“Political parties have a role to play. They are an important medium to take democratic values of our country to its people. But the Constitution and its each article is hurt when the political parties lose their democratic character,” Modi said in his address. “How can such political parties safeguard the democratic character of our country?”

Opposition parties, including the Congress and the Trinamool Congress, did not attend the Constitution Day event addressed by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Modi in protest against the Centre’s “disrespect” towards them, “refusal” to listen to their demands, and “hurried passage of Bills” through the House.

November 26 is celebrated as the Constitution Day since 2015 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

“From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, India is heading towards a crisis which is a matter for concern for those committed to the Constitution and for those who believe in democracy, and that is ‘parivarik (dynastic)’ parties,” the prime minister said, without naming any outfit.

“Party for the family, by the family... I need not say more… This is against the spirit of democracy,” Modi said. “And when I say dynasties, I do not mean many members of a family cannot do politics. Many members can join politics from a family. This doesn’t make a party dynast. But when a party is run by one family for many generations, then it becomes the biggest threat to a healthy democracy,” he said in an indirect attack on Congress party.

Modi also pitched for an awareness campaign against the dangers of political dynasties.

