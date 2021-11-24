MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Constitution Day: PM Narendra Modi to participate in programmes in Parliament, Vigyan Bhawan on Nov 26

The day is celebrated to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

PTI
November 24, 2021 / 09:53 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi

As part of Constitution Day celebrations this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in programmes being organised in Parliament and Vigyan Bhawan on November 26, his office said on Wednesday. The day is celebrated to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

The observation of Constitution Day started in 2015, based on the vision of the prime minister to give due recognition to the significance of this historic date, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement. The roots of this vision can also be traced back to the 'Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra' organised by the then Gujarat chief minister Modi in 2010.

ALSO READ: Constitution Day to be celebrated in Parliament's Central Hall on November 26

As part of Constitution Day celebrations this year, the prime minister will participate in the programmes being organised in Parliament and Vigyan Bhawan on Friday, the PMO said. The programme organised in Parliament will begin at 11 AM and will be held in the Central Hall.

It will be addressed by President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. After the speech of the President, the nation will join him live, in reading the Preamble of the Constitution.

Close

Related stories

The President will also release the digital version of Constituent Assembly Debates, digital version of calligraphed copy of the Constitution and updated version of the Constitution that will include all amendments till date, the statement said. He will also inaugurate an 'online quiz on constitutional democracy', it added.

Modi will inaugurate the two-day Constitution Day celebrations organised by the Supreme Court, at 5:30 PM in the Plenary Hall of Vigyan Bhawan. All judges of the Supreme Court, chief justices of all high courts and senior-most puisne judges, Solicitor General of India, and other members of the legal fraternity will be present on the occasion.

The prime minister will also address the distinguished gathering, the statement said.
PTI
Tags: #Constitution Day #Narendra Modi #Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra #Vigyan Bhawan
first published: Nov 24, 2021 09:53 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.