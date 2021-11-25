MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Know how Global Investing can be spread beyond the US markets by joining an engaging webinar on November 30, 11:30 a.m.
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Parliament Winter Session: Congress to press for repealing 3 farm laws on Day 1

The Congress leadership also decided to raise the issue of price rise and will press for the demand for seeking Rs 4 lakh compensation for all victims of COVID-19.

PTI
November 25, 2021 / 09:25 PM IST
Congress Parliament Strategy Group meeting was held at the residence of the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi's residence this evening, ahead of the commencement of the Parliament session. (Image: ANI)

Congress Parliament Strategy Group meeting was held at the residence of the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi's residence this evening, ahead of the commencement of the Parliament session. (Image: ANI)

The Congress on Thursday decided it will press for repealing the three farm laws on the very first day of the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament besides seeking Rs 4 lakh compensation for the families of those who died of COVID-19.

The decision was taken at a meeting of top party leaders which was chaired by Sonia Gandhi to discuss the Congress' strategy for the upcoming session that will start on November 29.

The Union Cabinet has already approved a bill to repeal the three farm laws following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on November 19. It will be introduced in Lok Sabha during the Winter Session.

The Congress' meeting was held at Sonia Gandhi's residence, 10 Janpath, in Delhi with Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and deputy leader Anand Sharma, besides chief whip in the upper house Jairam Ramesh among others in attendance.

Also Read: Congress parliamentary group to meet today to frame strategy against Centre

Close

Related stories

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, deputy leader Gaurav Gogoi, chief whip K Suresh, and whips Manickam Tagore and Ravneet Singh Bittu attended the meet. Senior leader A K Antony and AICC general secretary organisation K C Venugopal were also present. Sources said the Congress leadership decided to seek for the repeal of the farm laws on the first day of the session itself.

"We want the repeal of the three farm laws on the first day of the session. We will also demand a separate law for minimum support price," a senior leader told PTI.

Party leaders said they would reach out to other opposition parties to press for their demands, which include the resignations of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' whose son has been arrested in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which some farmers were mowed down by a vehicle.

The Congress leadership also decided to raise the issue of price rise and will press for the demand for seeking Rs 4 lakh compensation for all victims of COVID-19.
PTI
Tags: #Congress party #Congress Party Meet #farm laws repeal #winter session parliament
first published: Nov 25, 2021 09:24 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.