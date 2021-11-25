MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Know how Passive Investing has the potential to create long-term wealth for new investors by joining an engaging webinar on November 25, 4:00 p.m
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Congress parliamentary group to meet today to frame strategy against Centre

Apart from inflation, the Congress plans to take on the BJP-led government on the issues of “COVID mismanagement”.

Moneycontrol News
November 25, 2021 / 12:33 PM IST
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at a party briefing. (File image: Reuters)

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at a party briefing. (File image: Reuters)

Days before the Winter Session of Parliament, the Congress parliamentary strategy group will meet at party chief Sonia Gandhi’s residence later on Thursday, to discuss the issues that would be raised in the House.

The Winter Session of Parliament will begin on November 29 in the backdrop of the recent announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to repeal the three farm laws and the Union Cabinet’s subsequent ratification of the Bill.

“We will raise the issue of inflation in the upcoming session of Parliament,” Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal told news agency ANI earlier.

We will raise the issue of inflation in the upcoming session of Parliament. Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group will meet in New Delhi on Nov 25 to finalize the strategy for the Parliament session: Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal pic.twitter.com/eeCzJchz6s

— ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

Close

Related stories

The Congress is also planning to take on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government by raising the issues of “COVID mismanagement” not only in the House but also in public forums. The chief ministers of Congress-ruled states will write to the Centre seeking compensation to COVID-19 victims, as per the news agency’s report.

The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leaders of every state will also “write to their respective chief ministers” where Congress is not in power for the demand, the report said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has already requested Modi to provide an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of COVID-19 victims. “Other chief ministers in Congress-ruled states will follow suite,” the report quoted a source as saying.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter on November 24 to kick off the ‘COVID Nyay campaign’. Sharing a 4-minute-30-second video featuring families of COVID victims, he demanded the central government to provide correct figures of the COVID-related deaths in the country and pay a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to families of those who died in the pandemic.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Politics
first published: Nov 25, 2021 12:33 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.