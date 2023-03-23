Congress writes to CBI, questions BJP's alliance with 'corrupt' Meghalaya government

Jairam Ramesh

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote a letter to the CBI director, asking him to summon Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging corruption in Meghalaya. This comes in light of a recent police inquiry on Rahul Gandhi, for a comment he made during in J&K rally.

Ramesh wrote, “I wish to bring to your notice the fact that Shri Amit Shah said in his public speech on Feb 17, 2023, that the then government of Meghalaya was the most corrupt government in the country. Shri Amit Shah is also the Home Minister of India. In his capacity as the Home Minister, he would surely have had access to information and facts that led him to the above conclusion."

“For some inexplicable reasons, the Home Minister, who is also the former national president of Bhartiya Janta Party, has failed to act upon the information regarding the corrupt practices and instances of the then Meghalaya government. Therefore, in the highest national interest, we urge you to summon Shri Amit Shah and ask him to submit all the information and facts that led him to state assessment and investigate the matter,” Ramesh added in his letter to CBI.

Also read: Have sought time for Rahul Gandhi to speak in Lok Sabha on March 21: Mallikarjun Kharge

“We also urge you to investigate if the Home Minister of India was under any undue duress from his party or other forces, to suppress the information related to the corruption of Meghalaya, in order to enable his party Bhartiya Janta Party to support the same Chief Minister after the recent Meghalaya elections,” Ramesh said in his letter.