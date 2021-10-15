Congress questions govt silence on veracity of 'Galwan video', says PM Modi must ensure China is held accountable

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Paying tributes to 20 bravehearts who lost their lives in Galwan valley, the Congress on Tuesday asked when will status quo ante be restored in eastern Ladakh border and when will Prime Minister Narendra Modi act tough on China.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi asked the government to come clean on the Galwan Valley incident in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives a year ago and sought to know the progress made in restoring status quo ante at the border.

In a statement, she said no clarity is yet available on the Chinese transgressions at the border, which the prime minister has denied.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said many questions remain unanswered after the Galwan incident and the government owes an explanation to the people.

The party also accused the prime minister of misleading the country and posed 10 questions to him, asking when he will shed his love for China and act tough against them on political, diplomatic and economic front.

Sonia Gandhi said the Congress has patiently waited for the government to come clean and inform the nation about the circumstances in which the unprecedented incident took place and reassure the people that the sacrifice of the brave jawans has not been in vain.

"The Congress party reiterates its concern that no clarity is yet available and the prime minister''s last word on the subject a year ago was that no transgression had occurred," she said.

"We have repeatedly sought details of the episode in light of the PM''s statement, as well as details of what progress has been made towards restoring the status quo ante prior to April 2020," she also said.

The Congress chief said that the disengagement agreement with China "appears to have worked entirely to India''s disadvantage so far".

"The Congress party urges the government to take the nation into confidence and ensure that their performance is worthy of the commitment of our soldiers who are standing bravely and resolutely at the borders," she said in her statement.

The Congress chief said, "As we approach the first anniversary of the tragic loss of 20 brave soldiers of the Bihar Regiment, including their commanding officer, in the confrontation with PLA troops of China on the night of June 15-16, 2020, the Congress party joins a grateful nation in remembrance of their supreme sacrifice."

Rahul Gandhi said, "There are many questions that remain unanswered of that incident and many explanations this government owes to our people."

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate asked the prime minister that when he talked about chemistry with the Chinese leadership, did he seek accountability from them on distorting the status quo at the border.

"We only urge the prime minister to give up your ego, to give up your love for China, to talk tough whether it is militarily, whether it is through economic measures, whether it is through business measures,"she said.

Shrinate said banning apps is not going to solve the problem.

"You have to hit China, where it hurts economically and financially... What you are doing right now, is misleading the country... After the supreme sacrifice, you said, ''there is nobody who has entered our territory''", she alleged.

Posing 10 questions, she asked when will status quo ante be restored as on April 2020, what talks are on with China as its troops continue to occupy Gogra, Depsang and Hot Springs, and why did India give away its advantage of Kailash Ranges.

She also asked whether India has an explanation from China about the Galwan incident and seek accountability over the incident in which 20 bravehearts lost their lives.

The Indian soldiers lost their lives in clashes with PLA troops at the India-China border in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on the intervening night of June 15 and 16, 2020.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also said on Twitter, "Salute to all the brave sons who laid down their lives while protecting the country''s border in Galwan.

"It''s been a year since our 20 soldiers were martyred. The Chinese are still forcibly occupying our land. The Modi government has failed to protect the country," he said, using the hashtag "#JusticeForGalwanMartyrs".

The Congress also used the hashtag and said on Twitter, "The June 15, 2020 clashes in Galwan valley were the first combat deaths on India-China border in 45 years. One year on, the Chinese continue to occupy Indian territory, families of the 20 martyred jawans still look for answers and PM Modi continues to lie."